Historian Thomas Gubbels Featured Speaker at Boone’s Lick Road Association Meeting

Thomas J. Gubbels, associate professor of history at Lincoln University, will be the featured speaker at the fall meeting of the Boone’s Lick Road Association (BLRA) Nov. 11 at Arrow Rock Historic Site Visitor Center in Saline County.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. The title of Gubbels’ presentation is “Lifting Missouri Out of the Mud.” He will discuss the history and evolution of Missouri’s highways in the 20th century. Topics will include the creation of the Missouri State Highway Department and political resistance to road construction, as well as discussions of Missouri’s Centennial Road Law and the state’s role in the creation of Route 66 and the interstate highway system.

Gubbels received his doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked for the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Transportation. His research focus is on the history of Missouri and recent U.S. History, and he has spoken to audiences throughout Missouri and has appeared on an episode of the “Modern Marvels” television program on the History Channel.

Members of the BLRA Board of Directors will meet beforehand at the Arrow Rock Historic Site Visitor Center at 10 a.m. to discuss business matters. The meeting is open to all interested parties.

For those who have made reservations, lunch will be served at noon in the Huston Tavern. The cost is $21. An RSVP is required no later than Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, but payment may be made at the door. RSVP with the names of luncheon attendees to: Dorris Keeven-Franke at dorris.keevenfranke@gmail.com.