HoCo Collector mails 2017 tax statements

Howard County Collector Jinger Felten has mailed the 2017 Howard County Real Estate and Personal Property tax statements along with any delinquent tax due. If you have bought, sold or own real estate or personal property that was OR was not included on your tax statement, please notify the collector’s office at 248-2195 or assessor’s office at 248-3400 at your earliest convenience. Failure to receive a tax statement does not relieve the taxpayer of the obligation to pay. Any delinquent tax must be paid prior to the current tax year. Taxes must be postmarked by December 30, 2017 or they will be returned for penalty and interest. Tax statements must be returned along with the correct amount due for proper identification when paying in the office or by mail.

The collector will again offer the Preauthorized Debit Authorization for prepay payments for 2018 based on the amount of real estate and/or personal property you paid in 2017. Please stop by the collector’s office to register for 2018!

Online Payments can be made using this website http://howardcounty.centralbank.net.

The collector states she has been charged with $7,957,128.28 for the current 2017 tax year, real estate taxes $4,887,673.11, personal property taxes $1,871,049.90, railroad and utility state and local assessed taxes $1,147,350.90 and Howard County special levee and drainage district taxes $51,054.37.

The courthouse will be closed November 10th for Veteran’s Day (observed), and November 23rd and 24th for Thanksgiving. During Christmas, the collector’s office will be closed December 25th and on January 1st 2018. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. thru 4:30 p.m. and open during noon hour.”