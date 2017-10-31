Sixty-Five years of Parading Characters

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Golden Study Club held it’s 65th Annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest on the Fayette Square, Saturday, Oct. 28. The event has become a tradition for Fayette and Howard County.

Generations of area families have participated. Those who were children in the first few parades are now grandparents of the costumed characters enjoying the excitement of the season.

Congratulations, Golden Study Club on making childhood memories for generations past and generations to come.

