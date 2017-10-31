Sunoo Lecture Nov. 7 at CMU

The third annual Dr. Harold Sunoo World Peace Lecture Series at CMU will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Linn Memorial United Methodist Church. Glenn Blumhorst, a Slater native, will present “Waging Peace: Our Global Social Responsibility.” The free lecture is open to the public.

Blumhorst is president and CEO of National Peace Corps Association – a private, non-profit organization at the center of a community of more than 225,000 people who have experienced the Peace Corps in 141 countries since 1961.

Central’s Sunoo World Peace Lecture Series is held in honor of the late Harold Sunoo – former chair of the department of history, professor of political science, and distinguished professor. Sunoo and his sons established the series to enhance the spirit of academic and professional excellence, ethical leadership, and social responsibility in the pursuit of world peace.