Valedictorians Find New Home At Central New scholarship initiative attracts 15 top Missouri scholars

A new scholarship program Central Methodist University initiated a year ago was aimed at attracting some of Missouri’s best and brightest high school seniors – the Valedictorians of their class.

Because they are the students every college – both in Missouri and beyond – covets, CMU officials were unsure of the results. They were delighted this fall when 15 Valedictorians joined the CMU Eagle family.

To be eligible, the students had to be certified as their senior Class of ’17 Valedictorian from a Missouri high school, have a minimum 4.0 grade point average, and score 27 or above on the ACT Test.

So long as they remain students in good standing at CMU, maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, and live on campus, all 15 will not have to pay tuition during their CMU educational journey, noted Dr. Joseph Parisi, vice president for enrollment management.

“Last year administration set out to make sure we were attracting some of this state’s finest students while keeping an excellent and affordable education,” Parisi said. “These valedictorians are the Class of 2017’s best and brightest.”

“Their academic and co-curricular interests and aspirations represent the breadth of what the Central Methodist experience can offer. The Class of 2017 is an incredibly talented group of individuals eager to make a positive impact,” he added.

Valedictorian Scholars who are members of the current CMU freshman class include Cassandra Armentrout, a biology major from Franklin; Grace Brune, a pre-nursing major from Westphalia; Tyler Calvert, a criminal justice major from Rolla; Katie Caudle, a biology major from Stockton; Hannah Criswell, a biology major from Kennett; Emily Hall, a pre-nursing major from Lake Saint Louis; Tyler Kroenke from Lincoln, whose major is undeclared; Bryce Malan of Malta Bend, whose major is undeclared; Jake Neal, an athletic training major from Otterville; Rylee Page, a biology major from Fulton; Shannon Peters, a pre-nursing major from Waverly; Samantha Smith, an accounting major from Higbee; Bailey Stevens, a criminal justice major from Glasgow; Paige Wells, a biology major from Nixa; and Daniel Yarbrough, a chemistry major from Marshfield.

CMU will continue the program for the senior Class of 2018, with a May 1, 2018 application deadline. For more information contact the CMU Office of Admissions at 660-248-6251 or by email at admissions@centralmethodist.edu.