Area Businesses Honoring Veterans, Military

Many businesses will be expressing their appreciation for our current Military and Veterans.

Fresh Ideas will host a complementary luncheon for Veterans on Friday, Nov. 10 in the Bergsten Dining Hall on the CMU campus. They will be serving from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Auto Sales will provide a free oil change for veterans and current military personnel. Appointments are available, and walk-ins welcome. They will also have complementary brautwurst, hotdogs, chips and soda.

Exchange Bank will have cookies and cider available for all.

As every month, Howard County Fire Station #2 in New Franklin will host ‘Coffee with Veterans’ at the fire station beginning at 8 a.m.