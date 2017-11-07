CMU students awarded at Missouri Music Teachers Association Competition

John D. Perkins, Professor of Music at CMU has shared some exciting news of the recent results of CMU brass students who recently participated at the Missouri Music Teachers Association (MMTA) competition this past Friday, Nov. 3, at Central Missouri University in Warrensburg.

In the MMTA Upper Level Brass Division;

Susan Bishop, horn – Winner

Michael Arnold, euphonium – Runner-Up

Kody Bartel, trumpet, Honorable Mention

The CMU Brass Quintet was also the Winner in the Collegiate Honors Brass Ensemble – Upper Division category. The Brass Quintet also took first place last year at the competition. Members are: Gannon Craig – tuba, Josiah Beckett – trombone, Susan Bishop – horn, Kody Bartel and Kevin Curry – trumpets.

This was the first time CMU brass students were awarded placement in the top three solo slots.