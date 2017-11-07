Community Veterans’ Day Program scheduled Friday

American Legion Post 273 and the Howard County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will join to sponsor the annual Veterans Day program to begin at 10 a.m. in the Fayette High School gymnasium on Friday.

All members of the public, not just veterans, are encouraged to attend. Both high school and middle school students will attend.

The ceremony will honor men and women who served in all conflicts and those in other wartime service.

The Fayette High School Chorus will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “I Once Had a Dream.”

Master of ceremonies will be Third Class Petty Officer, USN Lou Thompson. Words of welcome will be provided by Tamara Kimball, Superintendent of the Fayette Schools, Kenneth O’Brian, Fayette Mayor, and Sam Stroupe, Howard County Presiding Commissioner.

The pledge to the flag will be led by Dee Woodward, regent of the Howard County DAR.

DAR members Barbara Alexander, Gwen Wilder and Dee Woodward will conduct the Placing of the Wreath.

A presentation will be made by the Peacemakers Quilters to local veterans: Ken McKee and Robert Taylor.

Speaking will be JY Miller, Major, US Army (Ret.). The title of his speech is “What Do Veterans Look Like?”

Prior to the Veterans Day Service at the Fayette High School, veterans will be honored at an assembly held at Daly Elementary School at 9 a.m.