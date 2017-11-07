Ed Downes

1930-2017

Edward Thomas Downes, 87 of Columbia, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, under the comforting care of the Harry S Truman VA Hospital.

Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home with memorial service following at 3 p.m. Inurnment followed in Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors.

Ed was born on July 4, 1930 in Alton, Ill. the son of Edward and Anna (Herron) Downes. He was born during the height of the Great Depression on the family farm just outside the city of Alton, Ill.

In June of 1950, the Korean War broke out and the calls to active duty began to come in. By November, some were already in Korea or on Parris Island, S.C. The ship arrived in Korea in April of 1951 and Private First Class Edward T. Downes was assigned to George Company Third Battalion First Marine Division as a rifleman. Edward was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal and two Purple Hearts. In lieu of the second Purple Heart, he was awarded a Gold Star. He was honorably discharged with the Rank of Corporal, March 1, 1952

On Jan. 30, 1954 he married Joan E Noll in Alton Ill. They returned to Alton when a management position was offered in the Alton Sears store. In 1955, a career change to the insurance business came along with the Western Adjustment & Inspection Co. In 1962, he joined State Farm as one of the first Fire Claims Rep in the Illinois Region. In 1963, a promotion to Fire Claim Superintendent in the Mo-KS Region brought a move to Columbia, where he retired in 1992. Ed was a charter member of the Columbia Chapter of CPCU and served on the Board of Directors for the Missouri Fair Plan from 1975 – 1992 and Chairman 1989 -1990.

Survivors include six children, Becky Mountjoy of Columbia, Jo Billings (Ward) of Kennett, Tom Downes (Cindy) of Columbia, Steve Downes (Janice) of Columbia, Sandy Boulden ( Oran) of Fayette, and Dee Scrivner (Brad) of Tulsa, Okla.; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan on May 6, 2016; and one sister, Alice Rieke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Home (Honoring Veterans – Restoring Lives) 2120 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201 – mark in honor of Edward Downes.

