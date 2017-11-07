Historical Society shares area Veterans’ service

Howard County loves their veterans. Examples from Honor Flights and Quilts to luncheons, cookies, and oil changes show the respect area residents feel for our veterans. No where else is this more evident than in South Howard County.

The monthly “Coffee with Veterans” Saturdays at the Fire Station in New Franklin is a good example of appreciation. The South Howard County Historical Society wanted to make sure area residents know their veterans and their history. The Society has created a display of photos and uniforms recognizing more than 50 area veterans. What started as a small display has grown monumentally.

South Howard County Historical Society is proud to share the history of our friends and neighbors and their dedication to protecting our country. The display is available for viewing the next two Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. (call 660-537-3880) The display may be kept available longer depending on interest. Be sure to visit!