Jill Thompson

1962-2017

Jill Thompson, 55, of Springfield, MO, formerly of New Franklin, passed away October 30, 2017 at her home.

Jill was born in Boonville on January 20, 1962 to Ewell Elton and Lois Elaine Kennedy Thompson. She was a Pediatric Registered Nurse at Lakeland Hospital in Springfield.

Survivors include a brother, Vaughn Alexander Thompson of Warrensburg; sister, Victoria Wainscott of Boonville; two nephews; a niece, seven great-nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.

Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 10, 2017 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

