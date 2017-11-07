Local Veterans to receive Quilts of Valor

Local veterans Kenneth McKee and Robert Taylor will be presented with Quilts of Valor at the Veterans Day Program to be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Fayette High School.

The Peacemakers Quilt Group lovingly creates the Quilts of Valor and presents them to local veterans having served overseas. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is an international organization which shows appreciation for returning warriors by presenting them quilts.

Members of the Peacemakers Quilter Group include Dorothy Jean Ayres, Linda Lembke, Julie Menees, Jo Rohr and Connie Shay.

The veterans military history is described below:

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

Ken entered the Air Force in Nov. 1955 and reported for his basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio Texas. Following basic he was stationed at Greenville AFB South Carolina for further training. In Nov. 1956 he was deployed to Tachekiwa AFB in Japan. His duties there were as an automotive repairman on general purpose vehicles. In June 1958 he returned stateside and was assigned to the 815th Transportation Squadron at Forbes AFB, Topeka, Kansas as an automotive repairman. In Sept. 1958 he was sent to the 95th Strategic Wing in Goose Bay, Canada. In Jan. 1960 he returned to Forbes AFB in Topeka. In Jan. 1963 he volunteered for overseas duty and was deployed to the 3960th Transportation Squadron in Guam. He returned stateside in 1965 and reported for duty at the 862nd Transportation Squadron at Minot AFB in North Dakota. In 1968 he was again deployed to Goose Bay, Canada and returned to the 90th Transportation Squadron at Fort Warren AFB in Cheyenne Wyoming in 1973 Throughout his twenty years of service he was responsible for keeping the military general purpose vehicles ready for action. Ken completed his years of service and was honorably discharged at Fort Warren in December 1975. His memory of his service years were working to always be ready to deploy on demand.

SGT. ROBERT WILLIAM TAYLOR

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1966. He completed his basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. Following basic he was sent to receive further training at a Tech school in Wichita Falls, Texas. Bob served on a flight crew on a UH-1 or as it is better known – a HUEY. His duties included supervising five maintenance crews which were responsible for keeping the choppers combat ready at all times. He served as a flight engineer and a crew chief. Under ‘other duties as assigned’ he was also a gunner instructor. During his years of service he was stationed at numerous AFB’s stateside. One of his deployments sent him to Thailand where he was responsible for training the Republic of Thailand air crews. Bob was honorably discharged in 1970.