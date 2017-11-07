Noted in Brief 11.08.17

• Donations to the Fayette Area Common Fund may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Please make checks payable to Howard County Community Foundation, with “Common Fund” in the note area. Please like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• HOWARD COUNTY DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE will meet Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Flaspohler Law Office, 112 West Morrison

• GFWC GOLDEN STUDY CLUB will meet Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS at Howard County Fire Protection District Station #2, second Saturday of each month 8 a.m. to noon

• CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY HOUSE REGISTRATION DATES; Saturday, Nov. 11 (9 a.m. – noon) at First Baptist Church in Fayette

• FISH FRY DINNER Saturday, Nov. 11 Dinner $10, Sandwich $8, Schnell Hall, 300 Villers Dr. Fayette. Fish, Fries, Baked Beans or Cole Slaw & Drink presented by Lincoln School Committee

• ANNUAL CHILI / HAM & BEAN DINNER AND BAKE SALE, Saturday, Nov. 11 at Rocheport Fire Station, 104 Central Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $8 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and under – Friends of Rocheport Fundraiser, advance tickets available at Rocheport Museum, advance tickets purchases entered in country ham raffle

• COOK OUT FOR FAYETTE FOOD PANTRY sponsored by Democrat Women & Committee: Sunday, Nov. 12, C&R parking lot 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 in City Hall

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Library

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Passion vs. Reality: Three for the Fall – Paintings by Gary Cadwallader, Ceramics by Geoff Graham, Masterpieces from the Permanent Collection. through Nov. 16. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. CMU Classic Hall 660-248-6304 or 6324

• HOWARD COUNTY DAR will meet at the home of Linda Hord, 602 Randolph Street, Glasgow. That program will be Ruth Jones on “Shortage of Nurses in Missouri.” The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. Regrets only to Linda at 338-2559 or glasgow.linda@gmail.com.

• NRCS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE Application deadline Nov. 17, contact http://www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov

• PEO CHAPTER NN will meet Friday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Joan McMillan or Margie McMillan if unable to attend.

• COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE on Sunday, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 104 W. Davis, sponsored by Fayette Ministerial Alliance

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21 in City Hall the meeting is open to the public

• CHILI DINNER & SILENT AUCTION sponsored by American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 211, Saturday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in Glasgow

• CHRISTMAS IN ARMSTRONG Sunday, Nov. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall. Santa, carols, games, prizes, cookies, wagon rides and more!

• GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP Monday, Nov. 27th, 5:30 p.m. Hometown Homecare Conference Room, 101 Furr St, Fayette or Wednesday, Nov. 29th, 5:30 p.m. Cooper County Public Health Center Conference Room (entrance in back of building) 17040 Klinton Dr. Boonville — for more information contact 660-248-2100 sponsored by Hometown Homecare

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

• TAD ATTERBURY MEMORIAL NA & AA MEETINGS at T&T Choices and Kiss the Earth, 207 N Main, Fayette, Every Tuesday; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Howard County Court approved. Call Tom at 660-728-5056

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

