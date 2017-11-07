Property tax statements causing some confusion

The Howard County property tax statements sent last week are causing some confusion. The amount that you owe is listed as “BAL DUE.”

County Assessor Woody McCutcheon said that some people are sending in the amount that would be due if you do not pay the tax before Dec. 31, 2017. This is the amount that is listed in the far right column of your property tax statement. It says “Amount to Be Paid in 2018.” Those amounts are the penalty per month if you do not pay your taxes before Dec. 31, 2017.

McCutcheon said,”If you send the incorrect amount that is owed for you property taxes, we have to send the check back to you.” If you have any questions about the amount you owe for your property taxes call the Assessor’s office at 248-3400.