Donations for rural cemeteries

Letter to the editor: In this time of remembrance, there is one cause which has not been mentioned enough, rural Howard County cemeteries. As years pass funds for maintenance of grounds where our Howard County ancestors are buried have significantly decreased.

I’m speaking personally of Wesley Chapel on Route U, south of Armstrong. This site contains markers dating back pre-civil with Howard County family names both current and forgotten.

Those with family, friends, or ancestors buried at Wesley Chapel and those interested in Howard County history who would like to send a maintenance donation for this cemetery, please send to Beverly Williams Mattli, 1206 West Davis, Fayette, MO 65248.

Thank you

Beverly Williams Mattli