Errors on tax statements

Letter to the editor: The Howard County Collector’s office is notifying this newspaper of errors on the 2017 tax statements. Jinger Felten, County Collector, states not all tax statements are incorrect. Due to a software change, vehicle fees inside city limits of Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin, and Franklin failed to print on the personal property statement. Unfortunately, changes in software have caused some minor glitches and for this I personally apologize. New statements for those who this will affect will be mailed out promptly.

We have received numerous concerns with the design of the tax statements, which is also due to the change in software. There will be changes next year to make them easier to read. When looking at your statement the amount that you owe is listed as “BAL DUE.”

If you have any concerns with your assessed values, call the Assessor’s office at 248-3400. If you have any questions about the amount you owe for your property taxes please call the Collector’s office at 248-2195.

Thanking you,

Jinger Felten,

Collector of Revenue