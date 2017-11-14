Fayette City Council reviews sewer bids, employee insurance and approves Ad Hoc Committee

Fayette’s City Aldermen had a long night of meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The evening began at 6 p.m. with a closed session held at Walker Winter Insurance Offices. Interviews for a new city attorney were held at that time. At 7 p.m., regular session took place at City Hall.

Leramie Shaffer, with E.O. Recycles, approached the council requesting a letter of support for a grant application. The grant would allow funding for needed equipment and expanded services at E.O. Recycles. The board agreed to provide a letter.

Shaffer, then “switching hats”, asked for approval for and assistance with closing streets for the Annual Christmas Parade. After concern about closing Church Street voiced from the council was reassured by Police Chief Jeff Oswald, approval was given.

Scott Vogler, with MECO Engineering, provided a recommendation to the council on bids received for Sewer CCTV inspection and cleaning. Three bids were reviewed and the bid was awarded to Visu-Sewer of Missouri, LLC from St. Louis.

Alderman Greg Stidham shared with the council results of his meeting with Howard County Health and Wellness Council (HCHWC). Discussion centered on the creation of an Ad Hoc committee tasked with researching options for the existing city pool and future water recreation. Based on this meeting, Alderman Stidham made a motion for the council to approve a seven-member Ad Hoc Committee consisting of two members from HCHWC, two members from the Park Board, the City Manager, one member at large, and one member appointed by the mayor. The motion named six of the seven recommended members; from HCHWC, Becky Galloway, John Pettit; from the Park Board, Regina Powell, Alderman Larry Dimond; City Manager Robin Triplett; and member at large, Leslie Sutton. The seventh member will be named by Mayor Kenny O’Brian. The motion received a second, and during discussion, the mayor expressed concern about cost of the project. After reassurance this committee was not tasked with spending money, but was simply to gather information and it would probably take 12-18 months to compile the necessary information, he was reassured. The motion passed.

In other conversation about the pool and the current state of the facility. In looking at ways to repair and protect the surface of the basin the city has been following up on a recommendation to clean and coat the pool with a protective coating. Bids are running $40,000 – $90,000. No action was taken at this time.

The council welcomed James Duncan, with Group Insurance Services, to make his presentation regarding health insurance renewal for city employees. Insurance rates have increased. The city voted to assist employees with the rising cost of their insurance by increasing the portion they pay by $20 a month for each employee.

Public Works Director Danny Dougherty reported employees had been busy working on improving the approach to Fayette on Highway 240 south. Mowing has been done, dead vegetation and trees removed. The large “Welcome to Fayette” sign is now 25 years old and unfortunately deteriorating. Estimates to replace the sign run approximately $3600. Previously, the funds for the sign were spearheaded by the Chamber of Commerce, which is now defunct. The council discussed ways to raise money for the sign project. No action was taken at this time.

When the meeting adjourned, the Council moved to another closed session. They will meet next on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.