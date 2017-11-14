Flu Prevention & Update

Influenza symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. The best way to prevent influenza is to get an influenza vaccine each year as soon as the vaccine is available to the public. Other forms of prevention include hand washing and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers; covering your coughs and sneezes with a disposable tissue or your arm or sleeve; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; avoid close contact with persons who are sick; stay home when you are sick. Most people who develop influenza will recover with bed rest and do not need medical care or flu antiviral medications.*

The Howard County Health Department will be giving flu vaccine on Mondays and Wednesdays at the health department from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon, and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. You may call for an appointment, and walk-ins will be welcome. Please bring your Medicare card and your Medicare supplemental insurance cards to the clinic, as well as to the public clinics. Cost for the regular flu shot (which is quadrivalent, & is being called the “supershot”) will be $25.00 for non-Medicare and private pay clients.

A limited amount of Free flu vaccine is available for any adults 19 years of age and older who are uninsured or underinsured,

If you have any questions, or need more information, please contact the Howard County Health Department at 248-3100. Check us out on “Facebook” at Howard County Public Health Department, or web site: HowardCountyPublicHealthDepartment.com