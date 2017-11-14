Holly Masonholder

1972-2017

Fayette resident, Holly Masonholder passed away suddenly at her home on Nov. 4, 2017. She was 44 years of age.

Holly Lynette Masonholder was born on Nov. 28, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Ross Merle and Kathy (Buckman) Masonholder. Holly earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and graduated from Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Most recently, Holly worked in the food service division for Central Methodist University. When she was able, Holly loved drawing and painting pictures.

She is survived by her parents, Merle and Kathy Masonholder of Fayette, Mo., and a sister, Heidi Masonholder of Columbia, Mo.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette, Missouri at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO, 65248.