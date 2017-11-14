Noted in Brief 11.15.17

• Donations to the Fayette Area COMMUNITY TRUST AND FAYETTE AREA Common Fund will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Please make checks payable to Howard County Community Foundation, with “Common Fund” in the note area. Please like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Library

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Passion vs. Reality: Three for the Fall – Paintings by Gary Cadwallader, Ceramics by Geoff Graham, Masterpieces from the Permanent Collection. through Nov. 16. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. CMU Classic Hall 660-248-6304 or 6324

• HOWARD COUNTY DAR will meet at the home of Linda Hord, 602 Randolph Street, Glasgow. That program will be Ruth Jones on “Shortage of Nurses in Missouri.” The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. Regrets only to Linda at 338-2559 or glasgow.linda@gmail.com.

• BAKING CONTEST sponsored by Fayette Caring Center – baked goods accepted Nov. 16 until noon – judging at 2 p.m. Bake Sale and Quilt Raffle Friday, Nov 17

• NRCS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE Application deadline Nov. 17, contact http://www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov

• PEO CHAPTER NN will meet Friday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Joan McMillan or Margie McMillan if unable to attend.

• “BEAT CANCER” DAY at Cooper’s Oak Winery in Higbee, Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Proceeds will go to cancer research. Music, refreshments, raffles, wine and spirits tasting and more! Questions? call 660-456-7660

• COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE on Sunday, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 104 W. Davis, sponsored by Fayette Ministerial Alliance

• PEO CHAPTER AU will meet Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m. in the home of Susan Donnelly. Taffy Wallace will present the program. The STAR Scholarship Committee will present the report. Please send regrets to Susan by Friday.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21 in City Hall the meeting is open to the public

• CHILI DINNER & SILENT AUCTION sponsored by American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 211, Saturday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in Glasgow

• CHRISTMAS IN ARMSTRONG Sunday, Nov. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall. Santa, carols, games, prizes, cookies, wagon rides and more!

• GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP Monday, Nov. 27th, 5:30 p.m. Hometown Homecare Conference Room, 101 Furr St, Fayette or Wednesday, Nov. 29th, 5:30 p.m. Cooper County Public Health Center Conference Room (entrance in back of building) 17040 Klinton Dr. Boonville — for more information contact 660-248-2100 sponsored by Hometown Homecare

• BOONSLICK WOMEN’S BUSINESS NETWORK Holiday Social – Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6-8 p.m., Historic Howard County Jail Inn. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. $10 per ticket. Win a raffle prize with monetary donation of items for CMCA CARE basket drive.

• **DATE CHANGES** – FAYETTE FOOD PANTRY New distribution dates for December are Dec. 7 and Dec. 21. Times and November dates remain unchanged.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

• TAD ATTERBURY MEMORIAL NA & AA MEETINGS at T&T Choices and Kiss the Earth, 207 N Main, Fayette, Every Tuesday; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Howard County Court approved. Call Tom at 660-728-5056

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

