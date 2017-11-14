Veterans honored in programs

The Veterans Day program sponsored by the American Legion Post 273 and the Howard County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution was held Friday at Fayette High School. Lou Thompson Petty Officer 3rd Class,USN served as Master of Ceremonies. The Glasgow American Legion and VFW presented the Call to Colors. The Fayette High School Chorus sang the Star Spangled Banner to open the program and sang “I Once Had a Dream.”

J.Y. Miller, Major U.S. Army (Ret.) of Glasgow was the speaker. Miller’s speech was called “What do Veterans Look Like.” Miller told of “Veterans coming in all sizes shapes and forms. Men, women, rich people poor people, white people, black people, brown people and all shades of people.”

Barbara Alexander and Gwen Wilder of Howard County DAR placed the wreath. Fayette High School student Hannah Busker played taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Also during the program, two veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor: Ken McKee and Bob Taylor. The quilts were created by the Peacemakers Quilting Group.

One hour prior to the ceremony at the Fayette High School was the Daly Elementary School Veterans Day Assembly. The students invited parents, grandparents and great grandparents that were veterans. The students saluted the veterans with a thank you from each class. The fifth grade call had a essay contest and winners Camden Kindle first place, Annabell Butler second place and Maleah Tariss third place read their essays to the crowd.