Angela E. Chipley-Smith

1972-2017

Angela E. Chipley-Smith, 45, of Boonville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at SS Peter & Paul Church in Boonville, Missouri. The funeral service was held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. Burial followed the service at the Catholic Cemetery in Boonville.

Angie was born Jan. 7, 1972, in Columbia, Mo., the daughter of Daniel and Barbara Chipley. Raised in New Franklin, Mo., Angie attended New Franklin High School, graduating in 1990.

Angie married Terry Smith in Boonville on May 2, 1998. For several years, Angie worked as a Commercial Teller/Accounting Representative at Landmark Bank, and also as a Realtor for her family’s business, Chipley and Company Real Estate.

Most recently, Angie worked alongside her husband Terry building their barbecue business, Augie’s Sauce & Spice. Together, they were very active in the community, donating their time to fundraisers for the SS Peter & Paul School, the Friends of Historic Boonville, and many other causes.

A compassionate and giving wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Angie was always available for those in need and boldly stood for what she believed. Angie was a very loving and devoted wife, who always put others before herself. Family was the most important thing in Angie’s life – especially her niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Gabe.

A lover of all animals, Angie enjoyed spending time with her pets, in particular her German shepherds and cats.

Angie is survived by her husband, Terry Smith, of Boonville, Missouri; her parents, Daniel and Barbara Chipley, of New Franklin, Mo.; her sister, Tabitha Greis and husband Clark, of Boonville, Mo.; her brother, Nathan Chipley and wife Jillian, of New Franklin, Mo.; her father-in-law, Larry Smith, of Lady Lake, Florida; her brother-in-law Tim Smith and wife Annamarie, of Boonville, Mo.; her sister-in-law, Lisa Jennings and husband Allan, of Columbia, Mo.; sister-in-law Carol Agnew, of Boonville, Mo.; her nieces, Mackenzie Greis, Jessica Jennings, Jennifer Jennings and Alyssa Jennings; her nephews, Gabe Greis, Sam Smith (Brooke) and Alex Smith (Robin); and her best friend, Yvonne Gust, of Fayette, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to SS Peter and Paul School or Community Foundation of Central Missouri (Boonville New Hope Animal Shelter). Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com