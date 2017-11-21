Fayette R-III out sources custodial services to Blakemore Cleaning

Meeting in regular session Wednesday the Fayette R-III Board of Education voted 5 to 2 to outsource the districts custodial service for a period of one year and six months to Blakemore Cleaning and Restoration. This enables the district to save $65,840.19 a year, provide cleaner and safer facilities, provide supervision to ensure everyone is doing their job, receives guidance for improvement, and all the while allowing the district administration to focus on instructional leadership.

The plan increases the full time employees by 2.125 and increases the employee count by 5 people. All current district employees are guaranteed employment with the recommended vendor. The plan is for Blakemore to interview each of them to determine what positions they will fill. Health insurance, Aflac, and 401K options are available through Apex Financial.

The current responsibilities of the custodial staff will change to allow for more focused and thorough cleaning. Duties will be simplified as each person will be responsible for less area, but more cleaning within that space will be required. Salaries will be adjusted accordingly. There will actually be more custodians in the district during the evening. This plan has built-in subs, should they be necessary, and does not jeopardize any area of the district. Currently, the district is not able to sufficiently staff any building when someone is absent.

The supervisor will systematically check on all areas and workers each night and will check areas assigned to the day porters. Checklists will be utilized and any deficiencies will be shared with the employee immediately followed by an explanation and/or demonstration of how to make necessary corrections. Employees will have 48 hours to correct any noted deficiency.

The Board also approved: The 2017 audit. The audit report show no deficiencies for the District.

Surplus list of non working items. Including one paper shredder that jams. Two HP Laser Jet 4200n desktop printers that jam. One desktop printer a Lexmark E352dn.

The filing dates for the April 3, 2018, election as follows by law: Candidate filing for the School Board election begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 12, 2017. Candidate filing for the School Board election closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, 2018. Final certification date is January 23, 2018. Jean Schidt and Tim Jackman are up for reelection.

Tax Anticipatory Note as presented by Commercial Trust Company on behalf of the Fayette R-III School District in the exact amount to be on or before Nov. 15, 2017, and reported at this meeting. The TAN has been priced at the current prime interest rate of 4.25% less 1%, for a rate of 3.25%. This note will provide funds through November and December. Funds from the city and county will be deposited in December and November which will pay off the TAN and provide sufficient funds for the rest of the school year.

Curriculum Director Jill Wiseman reported that this year’s Annual Performance Report shows continued growth for the district. Here is a three year comparison:

2015 -83.2% ,2016 – 86.1% 2017 – 88.2%

Other local schools APR are: Higbee – 93.9%, Harrisburg – 90.7%, Glasgow – 88.6%, New Franklin – 86.4% and Westran – 86.4%.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball reported that Fresh Ideas food service has sold 592 more meals for August – October compared to last year.