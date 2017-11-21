Joseph Harold Bishop

1943-2017

Joseph Harold Bishop, 74, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in his home.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette, MO, with Roger McMurry officiating. Burial was at the Booneboro Cemetery in Booneboro, MO immediately following the service. Visitation was Monday evening at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette, MO from 6 to 8 p.m.

Joe was born in Boonville, Mo., on July 16, 1943, the son of Marvin and Irene Young Bishop. He graduated from SS Peter & Paul Catholic High School in 1961. On May 27, 1966, he married Linda Woods of Franklin at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Boonville, MO. Joe worked at Toastmaster for 39 years until their closing and then worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections at Boonville as a corrections officer for nine years, when he finally decided to retire.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Bob, John and George Bishop and two sisters, Mary Heckman and Ilene Twitchell, as well as one nephew, Stephen Bishop, one niece Courtney Woods and two great nephews, Jamison Bishop and Brady Griffin.

He is survived by his wife, of the home, daughters, Brenda Bishop of Carrollton, Denise Bishop of Franklin, and one grandchild, Kelby Waller of Franklin. His siblings: Nathan (Susie) Bishop and David (Ann) Bishop of Boonville, Mick (Nancy) Bishop of New Franklin, Diana (Ken) Simmons of New Franklin and Terry Bonicamp of Boonville as well as brothers-in-law, Jim Twitchell and Ray Heckman, and sisters-in-law Jerri Waibel Bishop and Dobi Kyle Bishop. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Bentley (Linda Ann) Woods, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Boonesboro Cemetery Association.