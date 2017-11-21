Letter to the editor

I, Jay Minor, formally a resident of Howard County am writing this an open letter to the citizens of Howard County, regarding the office of the Howard County Coroner. I want to make it clear, I am not writing this letter now because of other issues going on within the coroner’s office. It has taken this long for the pieces to come together. My family, myself and a few close friends have been fighting this battle, quietly, for over six years.

After years of, unsuccessfully, dealing with the Howard County Coroner, Frank Flaspohler, I have contacted the Governor’s office, Attorney General, State Representative, Dave Muntzel and the Missouri Coroner’s and Medical Association Board (MCMEA). All have advised me to take my complaint to the Howard County Commissioners and the voters of Howard County. I met with the Howard County Commissioners on Monday, October 30, 2017 where I presented all documents and my complaint in a taped, open session. I now am presenting it to you, the citizens of Howard County. After reading this letter, anyone who doubts the validity of any of my claims are welcomed and encouraged to look at all documents mentioned. Following is my story,

My son, Jaykeb Minor, died on July 21, 2011 at the age of 27 in a trailer in Fayette, Missouri.

I travel for my job as an Operations Manager for FedEx, so was in Ohio when I received a call from my son’s girlfriend at the time. She informed me that my son had died and I, immediately, asked to speak to someone else. A city officer with the Fayette Police Department told me that he had been found dead. The coroner made no attempt to contact myself or any member of my family to advise us of what would happen or had happened to my son. Please understand I was in shock, a grieving parent, I was not in the mind frame to ask questions, nor should I have had too.

According to the Fayette Police’s “unassigned narratiye” report dated July 21,2011 and the Howard County Ambulance report dated July 21,2011, the placement, location and condition of the body was precisely the same on both reports between the two agencies. After finally receiving the Coroner’s Report three years after my son’s death, the report showed an immensely, contradictory description of the scene, although the report states the scene was undisturbed.

The police report states that my son’s girlfriend at the time was asked if there had been any drug use and she stated, “No, he had quit.” The police report does state she informed the police he had been sick for two to three days and was confused on the day he died. The report goes on to state the area was searched and no evidence of foul play or struggle was found. It, also, states further search of the area resulted in no evidence of drug use. The report concludes with the scene being turned over to the paramedics and Frank Flaspohler, the Howard County Coroner.

As previously stated, it took three years for me to obtair my son’s Coroner’s Report. After two years of badgering the coroner with repeated phone calis and visits to his office to no avail, I through unrelated circumstances met Bob Smith, Coroner of Pettis County. After sharing my story with him, he volunteered to try to help me obtain my son’s report. Bob Smith contacted Frank Flaspohler by phone, in person and by certified mail, with no results. After six months he finally, successfully, obtained the report but only after contacting the Attorney General’s Office, per the Sunshine Law. The Attorney General’s Office demanded the Howard County Coroner to hand deliver the report to the Pettis County Coroner on a Saturday morning. After receiving the “undated” report, the Pettis County Coroner phoned me and advised me to meet with him to discuss the report since it contained numerous discrepancies.

The first and foremost discrepancy in my opinion, showed that Frank Flaspohler had inconceivably and disrespectfully crossed out another deceased Howard County citizen’s name and inserted my son’s name in his own handwriting. As painful as this was for me to see, I cannot imagine how the other Howard county family would feel knowing their loved one’s name was obliterated so recklessly and disrespectfully on my son’s Coroner’s report.

In August, I was given death certificates, signed by Frank Flaspohler showing the cause of death was “pending investigation” and the manner of death was “pending investigation.” The report goes on to state the death certificate is complete for accidental drug overdose. Willie Harlow, Saline County Coroner contacted the Department of Vital Records in Jefferson City in July 2017, it was disclosed there was never a death certificate signed, issued that stated my son died of an accidental drug overdose. The bottom of the report reads as follows, ADDENDUM, (June 26, 2014) “As result of toxicology report negative for drugs, the death certificate is corrected to manner of death is listed as natural and cause of death is listed at cardiac dysrhythmia. When questioned by Willie Harlow on how he arrived at this conclusion, Frank Flaspohler said your heart must stop beating to die.

For over a year and a half I requested a copy of my son’s toxicology report and the entire time the coroner told me he was still waiting on the results. I then reached out to Charlie Poison, Howard County Sherriff at the time, and he volunteered to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. He was told a blood sample for my son had never been received. The coroner then told me the sample must have been lost so he would hand deliver a “split” sample to the lab. In July 2017, Willie Harlow, Saline County Coroner phoned the highway patrol lab on my behalf and spoke with the captain. The captain remembered Mr. Flaspohler bringing the sample to the lab in March 2013 and he said it was the first sample they had received with “Jaykeb Minor’s” name on it.

After years, of going back and forth with the coroner, I contacted the President of the Missouri Coroner’s and Medical Examiner’s Association, Jim Copeland. He, immediately, saw the seriousness of the matter and stated he had never seen a coroner’s duty so poorly conducted. I was first invited to speak at the Missouri Coroner’s and Medical Examiner’s Association (MCMEA) training session held at the Capital Plaza in Jefferson City, Missouri June 25-27, 2017. The President of the board wanted to use my son’s case as an example of “what a coroner should NOT do.”

A few weeks later the President contacted me and told me he felt it would be in my best interest to meet with the (MCMEA) board during their executive meeting on June 26, 2017.

This board meeting was being held in the same location where the training session was taking place. Unbeknownst to me, all sixteen board members (coroners) were instructed not to take notes, not to comment, only to listen to my complaint. I asked them if they would at least nod their head if they agreed that my complaint was valid and a huge injustice. Immediately, one by one in unison all board members (coroners) except for one nodded “YES.” I was later told the board was reluctant to talk to me because they believed I had hired a lawyer.

After presenting the evidence, they told me there was nothing they could do to help me with my complaint. They stated that as a board, association, they have no disciplinary authority over any coroner. They were sympathetic to my issue, but unable to help me. They advised me to go to the Howard County Commissioners and Howard County voters with my situation.

Within hours following the meeting, Saline County Coroner, Willie Harlow, which is the county in which I reside, Chris Howard, Cooper County Coroner and Kathleen Little, Executive Director of the board approached me. All three of them serve on the board and were present at the meeting. Mr. Harlow told me he was “mortified” when he opened the folder and saw the documentation and evidence I had presented to each board member. He agreed that justice was not properly served for my son and volunteered to help me in getting some sort of resolve. He along with Kathleen Little scheduled a meeting with the Office of the Attorney General to discuss my situation.

After meeting with the Attorney General’s Office in July 2017, Mr. Harlow explained to me the Attorney General’s Office stated that since there was no criminal act committed by the coroner, there was nothing they could do. Mr. Harlow asked if there was anything that the Coroner’s Association could do, and was again told that there really wasn’t. The office said there is very little “discipline” that can be done to elected officials unless they commit a crime.

Six days after I attended the board meeting, Frank Flaspohler came to my house in Saline County on a Sunday evening, July 2, 2017. He sat on my front porch and told me he was “advised” to apologize to me for the unprofessional job that he had done in handling my son’s death. He told me he didn’t know what he was thinking. He informed me that the Missouri Coroner’s and Medical Examiner’s Association had no control over what he did as a coroner. He blamed the county commissioners for frowning upon it if he requested additional funds to do an autopsy.

Now it is important to note that on June 20, 2017, prior to attending the board meeting in Jefferson City, the annual budget and actual for the Howard County Coroner from 2010 to 2017 was requested from Kathleen Harper, Howard County Clerk. Within two hours the reports were received. Along with these reports, Ms. Harper explained in an email that the county has an Emergency Fund of approximately $50,000 (fluctuating) which can be used for additional autopsies if the coroner request one. The reports show that the coroner has never requested additional funds to conduct autopsies and in all years except for 2015, he has returned funds back to the county. In fact, on July 21, 2011 the day my son died, he had not yet conducted an autopsy that year.

At the October 30, 2017 taped, open session with the Howard County Commissioners, Sam Stroupe, Presiding County Commissioner, stated the county does have a tight budget to follow but if the coroner requests additional funds to do even ten autopsies the commissioners must approve it. And, he stated maybe there should be ten autopsies conducted. It was, also, stated by Willie Harlow, Saline County Coroner who was present at the meeting that when a seemingly healthy individual under the age of 40 like my son dies under any circumstances, an automatic autopsy should be performed. He, also, explained to the commissioners the state pays for an autopsy when an individual is under the age of 18. As a board member serving on the Missouri Coroner’s and Medical Examiner’s Board, he advised the commissioners that they had received several complaints about the Office of the Howard County Coroner.

It has been six long years and I will never know if my son had a genetic heart condition, maybe he had an aneurysm, maybe someone else did something to him. I want to make it clear that I have never disputed the fact that my son had a history of drug abuse. In fact, for three years the Howard County Coroner led me to believe my son “had” died of a drug overdose. But, the matter of the fact is the toxicology report and the blood sample that was sent two years after my son’s death shows that drugs did not take my son’s life.

At the October 30, 2017 meeting with the Howard County Commissioners, Mr. Harlow, explained it is customary to receive a notification from the highway patrol lab that the blood sample had been received. Harlow asked Frank Flaspohler why he didn’t follow up on it over the two- year period when he knew he had not received notification, and the coroner had no response.

During the open, taped session of the October 30, 2017 meeting with the Howard County Commissioners, Willie Harlow, Saline County Coroner stated he didn’t himself, nor did he know of any coroner in the state of Missouri who keeps a blood sample in their office for two years in an unpreserved syringe. He said it would be of no value. He explained that when questioned, Frank Flaspohler explained this was how he kept my son’s blood sample for two years.

Mr. Harlow, also, stated what was most concerning to him was that the Howard County Coroner accepted no responsibility for the unprofessional job he did in handling my son’s case. He did not exhaust all possibilities to the cause or manner of my son’s death, just automatically determined drug overdose. Mr. Harlow stated Mr. Flaspohler again blamed the county commissioners for not budgeting for autopsies and the local funeral director for demanding death certificates within a few days.

My son was cremated, if he hadn’t been my questions could be answered for I would have the means to find out how my son died. But, they are questions that should have been answered, regardless, had the Howard County Coroner simply done his job.

The only thing I have ever hoped to accomplish is to bring awareness and to make sure no other Howard County family will ever have to endure the pain that my family has experienced. It is the coroner’s duty to “speak for the dead so the living can be protected.” The coroner failed, miserably, to speak for my son. I am not seeking a single penny from the coroner, from Howard County, or anyone else, I will not stand by, however, knowing there is a possibility that another parent may have to struggle with what I have, and will have to, for the rest of my life.

I, also, want to stress that I do not have a personal vendetta against the Howard County Coroner, Frank Flaspohler. I did not know him, personally, until my son passed away. However, I do have a huge issue with the way he clearly does not fulfill his statutory obligation to the position of Howard County Coroner for which he was elected.

During the October 30, 2017 meeting with the Howard County Commissioners, I requested that the commissioners take the necessary steps to investigate the office of the Howard County Coroner. We were informed by Sam Stroupe the Presiding Commissioner, on November 7, 2017 that he had spoken to the Howard County Prosecuting Attorney, Deborah Riekhof about the possibility of an investigation. She, informed him that she would not pursue an investigation since no criminal act had been committed.

I have spoken with several attorneys for guidance in going public and they have all seen the wrong doing in my son’s case and have advised me to go forward. One attorney told me “The Truth is Your Savior.” I print the truth, and I have the evidence to back it.

Again, anyone who doubts the validity of any of my claims are welcome and encouraged to look at all reports mentioned. You may, also, listen to my copy of the taped, open session meeting held with the Howard County Commissioners. The handling of my son’s death by the Howard County Coroner is so unimaginable that I would have difficulty believing it, myself, if I wasn’t living it.

My journey is not over, I will work with government officials and lobbyist to see that legislature is passed where strict laws are established that coroner’s must follow. I am adamant that no other family in Howard County or elsewhere will have to live the remainder of their life wondering why their child died.

I was told by the Saline County Coroner, Willie Harlow, if anyone had any questions as to what the job of the coroner is or how it should be done, they are welcome to contact him.

I will continue to seek answers to my son’s death and encourage all Howard County residents to question and hold all elected officials accountable. It is not only our right, but our duty. And, if one is not doing their job then we as voters must elect an individual who will.

Jay Minor

Slater