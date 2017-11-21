New Charges filed in ‘Bullying’ case

New charges have been filed in the case against Harley Branham. In January, Branham was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Suttner. As a result of a Coroner’s Inquest, the inquest jury found she was responsible for bullying activities and actions leading Suttner to take his life.

Special Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson has filed additional charges of two counts each of Aggravated Stalking, Assault and Harassment. Branham is accused of the following charges on these dates; Felony Aggravated Stalking on Oct. 6, 2016; Misdemeanor Assault in the third degree on Nov. 21, 2016; two counts of Misdemeanor Harassment by Any Communication to Frighten/Intimidate/Cause Emotional Distress or Apprehension of Offensive Physical Contact or Reckless Frightening of a person 17 or under on Nov. 21, 2016; Felony Aggravated Stalking on Dec. 1, 2016; and Misdemeanor Third Degree Assault on Dec. 10, 2016. The Felony Involuntary Manslaughter charge has been reduced from First Degree to Second Degree. Suttner was 17 years old when he died on December 21, 2016.

Branham is scheduled for a Preliminary Hearing next Wednesday, Nov. 29. Judge Cynthia A. Suter granted a request submitted by a local television station to have a camera in the courtroom for the hearing.