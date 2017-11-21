New Franklin School Board reviews Performance Report, begins search for new superintendent

The New Franklin School board reviewed their 2017 Annual Performance Report (APR) from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education during their regular meeting Wednesday evening, Nov. 15.

Board members were welcomed with bottles of Mt. Dew and 100 Grand bars from students thanking them for all they ‘Dew’ in recognition of American Education Week. The board also received letters and cards from students. They were very appreciative.

During review of bills submitted for payment, the board requested the check for the bleachers in the new gymnasium until full installation is completed. The board also discussed issues with leaks in the roof on the new structure. With small leaks in multiple locations, some causes have been located and corrected. Board member Darren Harris expressed concern about payment and effective warranty date on the roof. It is anticipated the last leaks will be corrected soon, and clarification for warranty dates will be sought.

Wednesday (Nov. 15) marked the middle of second quarter.

Middle and High School Principal Benji Dorson commented on the school’s plan for the “model New Franklin Graduate” to “empower students with the skills to be successful.” He noted staff has been evaluating curriculum to identify areas of strength and in need of improvement.

Principal Dorson reported the High School Student Council and FFA hosted a Veterans Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10. The High School Choir performed in Thespian Hall in Boonville the previous weekend and that four choir members have been named to the All-District Choir.

Elementary School Principal Dawn Shipp reported she and the staff are reviewing the Item Analysis Summaries from MAP testing to determine what areas need attention.

This year the Elementary students and staff begin the day with a “Morning Meeting.” During this time, morning news, weather, lunch menus, off-the-chart students are announced. The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, school pledge are performed at this time, as well as the Elementary School Song. The meetings have decreased tardiness as students don’t want to miss the meetings.

Superintendent David Haggard shared the APR with the board. This is the ‘grade card’ the state gives the district annually. Similar to grade cards, a score of 70% or above allows Accreditation for the district. A score of 60% results in Provisional Accreditation, and 59% or below, the district does not receive their Accreditation. New Franklin received a score of 86.4% for 2017, down a little from the past three years; 2016 = 97.1%, 2015 = 98.6%, and 2014 = 89.3%. The district will use the breakdown of scores in each area to determine specific needs.

Superintendent Haggard has announced he will be retiring June 30, 2018 at the end of this school year. The board has begun the process of hiring a new Superintendent.

With the approaching Christmas break, the next board meeting will be the last day of school, Tuesday, Dec. 19, instead of Dec. 20.