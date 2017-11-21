Rosalia Margaret (Sally) Anderson

1924-2017

Rosalia Margaret “Sally” Anderson age 93, of Carrollton, Mo. formerly of Norborne, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Carroll House in Carrollton.

Sally was born July 14, 1924, in Tipton, Mo., the daughter of Joseph W. and Corrine (Brant) Dick.

Survivors include her children: Bob (Connie) Anderson, of Prairie Village, Kan.; Ron (Nancy) Anderson of Fayette, Mo.; Laurie (Charlie) Gotsch of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Greg (Denise) Anderson of Carrollton; and Mark (Barb) Anderson of Camdenton, Mo.; her grandchildren: Jeremy (Cherise) Anderson of Highland Ranch, Colo.; Chris Anderson of Kansas City, Mo.; Noel (Misha) Anderson of Maize, Kan.; Becky (Matt) Keeney of Hoover, Ala.; David (Meghan) Anderson of St Louis, Mo.; Kristi (Kevin) Kenealy of Nevada, Iowa; Amanda (Jesse) McCreedy of Hills, Iowa; Lauren Anderson of Carrollton, Sean (Cassie) Anderson of Kansas City, Kan.; and Rose Anderson of Chicago, Ill. She was also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and two brothers, Irving J. Dick and Hilary H. Dick.

Rosary was held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2017, at Thurman Funeral Home in Norborne; visitation was from 7 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was on Nov. 20, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norborne, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to Sacred Heart Church of Norborne, or American Legion Auxiliary Post #551 of Norborne in memory of Sally. Memorial contributions may be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main, P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.