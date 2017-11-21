Sandra K. Brown

1951-2017

Sandra K. Brown, 66, of Boonville Missouri passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2017, in her home with her family by her side.

Sandra was born on Jan. 20, 1951, to Bertha and George Brown and was raised in New Franklin Mo. “Mom”, “Nana”, and “Aunt Sandy”, was best known by her family as a strong, independent, hard-working woman. She was preceded in death by her parents Bertha and George brown, four sisters, Ruby Smith, Carolyn Pickert, Velma Morales and Alma Strother.

A devoted mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, she spent most of her life caring for others, putting their needs before her own and will be greatly missed by all. She was very close to all of her family as well as her extended family Betty Brown and family, “adopted” daughters and grandchildren, Melissa Elliot and children, and Kayla McGuire and her girls, Browyn and Brylee along with many others.

Sandra is survived by two daughters, Crystal Strong and Kimberly Vinson. Crystal and her husband Jeff reside with their daughter Zoey Strong an (honor) student in Ava Mo. Kimberly Vinson is a Traveling Registered Nurse with three sons, Trevor Bottoms is serving in the United States Air Force and stationed at Andrews AFB in Maryland, Kealin Vinson honor student at Pilot Grove C-4, and Bo Vinson honor student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Pilot Grove, three sisters and one brother, Wanda and Paul Wells (Boonsboro), Janet and Rick Lauer (Boonville), Jimmy and Beverly Brown (Boonville), and Tina Gentry (Boonville).

Sandra loved and was very proud of all of her grandchildren’s academic and sports activities, nieces, and nephews, and enjoyed cooking and visiting with her family. We love and miss you already mom!

A Celebration of Life will held at Markland-Yager Funeral Home Sunday, Nov. 19, with visitation starting at 12 p.m. and services following at 1 p.m. Inurnment at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with all welcome.

Donations to Markland-Yager Funeral home on family’s behalf and to the The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.marklandyager.com.