Thanksgiving 2017 in Howard County

Howard County residents will take time Thursday with all Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving. Many people across the United States will travel to be with family and friends during the holiday weekend. Please use extra caution when you are driving during the Thanksgiving weekend. The highways will be busier than normal so leave early for your destination and arrive safe.

The newspaper office will be closed Thursday and Friday so our staff can spend time with their families celebrating Thanksgiving.

City hall and the courthouse will be closed both Thursday and Friday. There will be no mail delivery Thursday. Students in the Fayette R-III District, and New Franklin School District will not be in classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

C&R Supermarket will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Casey’s and DJ’s will maintain regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.