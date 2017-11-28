Ashby-Hodge Offers Christmas Show And Sale

Joe Geist, registrar of The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art on the Central Methodist University Fayette campus, has announced the annual Christmas showing and sale. The show and sale will run from Thursday, Nov. 30, through Thursday, Dec. 14 during regular Gallery hours – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Gallery 1 will be showcasing works of current CMU students in the fields of painting and photography.

Galleries 11 and 111 will offer prints and paintings from the Gallery collection to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Geist at jegeist@centralmethodist.edu or Gallery Curator Denise Haskamp at dgebhard@centralmethodist.edu; or by phone at 660-248-6304.