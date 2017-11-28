CMU Choirs Announce Christmas Concert Chorale and Conservatory Singers perform December 3

Two vocal music groups from Central Methodist University will perform their annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. in Linn Memorial Church on the Fayette CMU campus.

Everyone is invited to attend, and there is no admission fee.

The Conservatory Singers, directed by Laura Wiebe, CMU assistant professor of music, will be performing mostly Christmas-themed music, plus a hint of the “Gloria” by Vivaldi that they will perform in total this spring with Fayette High School and Boonville High School choirs.

The pieces they will present at this concert include “Bless the Lord,” by Thomas Yancey, CMU professor emeritus, written in memory of Dean Luther T. Spayde, dean of the Conservatory from 1932-1972; “Jingle, Bells,” by J. Pierpont and arranged by David Blackwell; “Go Where I Send Thee!” a spiritual arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory and performed by the women of the Conservatory Singers; “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day” by John Rutter; and from Gloria in D, RV 589 by Vivaldi: “Gloria,” “Et in terra pax hominibus,” and “Gratias agimus tibi.”

The Chorale, directed by Claude Westfall, CMU associate professor of music, will perform a more secular repertoire. It includes “When I can Read my Title Clear,” by Dan Forrest, based on the Biblical phrase “In My Father’s house are many mansions”; “Angel Band,” an American gospel song by Shawn Kirchner, based on the lyrics/poem originally titled “My Latest Sun is Sinking Fast”; “Abide” by Dan Forrest from Jake Adam York’s poem of the same name; “Over the Sea to Skye” by Douglas Wagner, featuring the women of The Chorale; “Pirate Song” by Tim Jones, a satirical look at being a pirate, sung by the men of The Chorale; and the Christmas favorite “Mary had a Baby,” a traditional African-American Christmas Song by Craig Carnahan.