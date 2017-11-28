Eric Stone

1988-2017

Eric Stone, 29 year-old son of Rev. Dale and Barbara Stone, formerly of Fayette, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at his home in Palo Alto, California.

He is survived by his parents of Kirksville, Missouri; siblings Mark, Audrey, and twin-sister Andrea; and girlfriend, Maria Diaz.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 South High Street, Kirksville, Mo. Arrangements under the direction of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Kirksville, Mo.