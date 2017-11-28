Fayette native Greg Stidham to run for Mayor

Fayette native Greg Stidham has told the Fayette Advertiser his intention to file for the Fayette mayor position in the next city election in April. Stidham currently serves on the Fayette Board of Alderman serving the Southwest Ward.

The filing dates for the April 3, 2018, election begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 12, 2017. Candidate filing for the city election closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, 2018. Final certification date is January 23, 2018. The mayor’s position along with the Southwest,East and Northwest wards are up for election.