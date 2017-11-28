Glasgow kicks off Christmas Season with annual Boat Parade Saturday

Glasgow held their 11th Annual Boat Parade during the Thanksgiving weekend capping off ‘Small Business Saturday’ Nov. 25. Following a day of shopping and Holiday activities, the parade toured through downtown at 6:30 p.m. Top entries in the parade (clockwise from upper left) David & Helen Jones with Second Place in the Individuals category, St. Mary’s Youth Group took Second in the Organizations category, the Cub Scouts were awarded First Place in Organizations, and the Beeler Family received First Place in Individuals. Photos courtesy Mike Heying Glasgow Missourian.