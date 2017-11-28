Maxene Mathey

1923-2017

Mildred Maxene Matheny, 94, of Harrisburg passed away November 24, 2017 after battling pancreatic cancer joining her beloved John and heavenly father.

Maxene was born September 18, 1923 in Mosby, Missouri to Sadie Mildred Mizner Hedrick and Leamer Otto Hedrick. She married John Robert Matheny on July 18, 1942 in Harrisonville, Missouri. Maxene worked at the Hondo Army Airfield in Honda, Texas while her husband was in the Army Air Corp. She was also a housewife and worked on the family farm.

Maxene leaves behind her daughter, Jean (David) Price of Independence, Missouri; a son, Don (Pamela) Matheny of Harrisburg, Missouri; a brother, Milbert Hedrick of Warrensburg, Missouri and numerous grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert; sons, James Richard and Robert Wayne; sisters, Fern Howell, Mary Rose, Faye Rousselot and Bonnie Shean and brothers, Charles Gregory and Leroy Hedrick.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 30 at 10 a.m. at the Harrisburg Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Schultz officiating. Interment will follow at Miami Missouri Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisburg Baptist Church or the Missouri Baptist Home.

Maxene’s family would like to express appreciation for the loving care Maxene received from Boone Hospital Home Care and Hospice.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.