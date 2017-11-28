Meghann Hutchison

1983-2017

Fayette resident, Meghann Hutchison passed away at University Hospital in Columbia, Nov. 14, 2017. She was 34 years of age.

A memorial service will be held in Mrs. Hutchison’s honor at 11 .am., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church in Fayette, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Central Methodist University (CMU) for the Meghann Hutchison Chorale Tour Endowment. Memorials may be sent to the Office of Advancement, 411 Central Methodist Square, Fayette, Mo. 65248.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette, Mo.