Tommy (Doc) Adams 1940-2017

Tommy (Doc) Adams, 77, of Fayette, passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Fayette Caring Center.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Glenwood and Cora Adams as well as a younger brother, Eddie Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; two sons, Phillip Dale of Fayette, Michael Spencer of Columbia; two brothers, Jerry Adams of Armstrong, Bennie (Cheryl) Adams of Chesapeak, Ohio; and two sisters, Kay Madaus (John) of Armstrong, and Lora Karen Elliott of Glasgow. Tommy will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Tommy was employed as a foreman by Apac Quarries in Boonville for many years. His retirement job was selling produce at the Hwy. 240/40 junction. He always enjoyed interacting with his regular customers and willingly assisted them with the selection of the perfect melon or tomato. Being a friendly accommodating person he was, Tommy was also willing to deliver special orders to his Fayette friends as well.

Tommy was a long time member of the VFW 280 post in Columbia. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing the fruits of his many fishing excursions by preparing fish fries for special occasions such as the Super Bowl. He also enjoyed helping out with bingo games there.

“Doc” as he was known by many Fayette sports fans was always an avid supporter of the summer sports programs for the youth of Fayette. He coached many kids in baseball during the ‘80s. As the youth became high school athletes he could be always be found sitting in the bleachers for football, basketball and baseball games.

A Celebration of life will be hld on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fayette. A color guard ceremony will take place at 11:30.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Fayette Optimist Club. Please specify on a check “Tommy Adams Memorial/Summer Baseball Program”. Contributions can be made at the Celebration of Life or at Commercial Trust Co. at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.