Ben Young

1924-2017

Well known Howard County farmer Ben Young passed away at The Lodge in Fayette on Nov. 28, 2017. He was 92 years of age.

The second of seven children of William and Nellie Stipes Young, Benjamin Lee Young was born in Garden Qty, MO on Dec. 16,1924. Ben was raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Winnie and Cordell Tindall, on their farm four miles south of Fayette. His first eight years of formal education came at Ashland rural school after which he attended Farmers High and Fayette High School. During World War II, he served his country as a member of the United States Army in the South Pacific where his duty earned him two Bronze Battle Stars. After his discharge from the service in 1946, Ben retuned to the Tindall farm in Howard County, joining his Uncle in a farming partnership involving livestock and machinery that continued until the death of Mr. Tindall.

On Dec. 18,1948, Ben Young was united in marriage to Cecile Williams. Together the couple acquired the farm adjoining the Tindall’s which they rebuilt and modernized. In succeeding years, more land was added to their successful livestock and crop operation. In total, the Youngs enjoyed 69 years together raising their family on the farm that they both truly loved. Along with planning family trips and dinners and spending time with his children and grandchildren, Ben enjoyed traveling, fishing, and quail hunting, but, after his family, his great joy came in raising his Angus cattle. In retirement he was known to spend his time working on his yard and raising his wonderful vegetable garden.

Active in his church and community, Ben was a member of Fayette First Christian Church. He was a board member of the Feeder Calf Association, Mid Missouri Co-Op, and Farmer’s High School. He was also a member of the Howard County Angus Association, K.P. Lodge, and V.F.W.

Ben is survived by his wife, Cecile, of the home and by three children; Linda (Clyde} Kaneer of Salisbury, Bruce (Cindy) Young of Columbia and Brent Young of Fayette. Seven grandchildren also survive; Jody, Keeley, Sterling, Logan, Garrett, Wesley and Kyla, as do eleven great grandchildren.

Along with his parents and Aunt and Uncle, Cordell and Winnie Tindall, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Gene, Bill and RB and three sisters, Louise, Joanna and Alice.

Funeral services for Ben Young were at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at the Fayette First Christian Church with Rev. Paula Ritchie officiating. The family greeted friends from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial with military honors followed the service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Fayette First Christian Church or The Lodge in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N, Fayette, MO.