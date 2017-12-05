Letter to the Editor:

“He’s making a list—checking it twice—gonna find out who’s naughty or nice.” There is no question that the generous folks of Howard County will be on Santa’s “Nice List” this year. On Saturday, Dec. 2, 102 families were able to shop for a variety of toys, games, books, and stocking stuffers for 239 children, thanks to the contributions made by individuals, churches, civic organizations and businesses throughout the year.

The Christmas Holiday House project operates under the auspices of the Outreach Committee of the First Christian Church of Fayette. The First Baptist Church once again provided space for the registration and distribution. Our thanks go out to both of these church families.

The many volunteers that make the Christmas Holiday House a success are too numerous to name. If you helped with registration, set-up, distribution and cleanup, we say “thank you.” If you shopped for bargains throughout the year to be sure each child could have just the right gifts, we say “thank you.” If you donated cash to the project, we say “thank you.”

The committee thanks the following businesses for serving as collection points: Commercial Trust Company, Exchange Bank of Missouri, Merchants and Farmers Bank, all of Fayette as well as Tri-County Trust Company and Regional Missouri Bank, both of Glasgow. Thanks to Scholastic, Inc., for donating boxes of books for all ages.

Appreciation also goes to The Fayette Advertiser and the Glasgow Missourian for promoting this important cause by publicizing registration and distribution dates. Thank you for getting the word out.

We must mention the “founder” of Christmas Holiday House in Howard County. Fayette citizen Carolyne Peery first brought this dream to reality, and now in its sixteenth year, the project grows bigger and better each year.

We encourage everyone to consider making purchases or donations any time throughout the coming year. We are always looking for new volunteers. For more information, please contact one of the co-chairs: Pat Hilgedick at 660-248-3712 or Beverly Markland at 660-248-2491.

We are counting on you to open your hearts to the children of Howard County once again as we begin preparation for Christmas Holiday House 2018!

Merry Christmas,& thanks to all, Christmas Holiday House Committee