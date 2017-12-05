Fayette boys win first Glasgow championship since 1990

Polson’s steal keys win for Fayette in dramatic, back and forth game; Falcons win their first Glasgow Tournament Championship in 27 years

The Fayette Falcons won the 87th Annual Glasgow Tournament with a 52-51 win over the New Franklin Bulldogs on Dec. 2.

The Falcons prevailed in an exciting, back-and-forth game. The deciding factor was a steal by sophomore guard Cale Polson. Polson stole the ball from New Franklin sophomore guard Tyler Perkins and took it the other way for a layup.

Polson’s basket put Fayette ahead 52-51 with :28 left in the game. New Franklin had a chance to capture the lead before time expired, but were unable to score on a jump shot, followed by a miss on a putback attempt.

This is the first Glasgow Tournament Championship for Fayette in 27 years.

The Falcons won the 60th Annual Glasgow Tournament in 1990. More details about the Falcons’ win, as well as what is next for the team in the 2017-2018 season, can be found on Pages 7-8, inside this issue.