Glasgow’s Littrell Named CMU Eagle Select Winner Awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship

Central Methodist University’s Eagle Select Program brings to light some of the best and brightest high school seniors with competitions surrounding interviews and testing, as well as grade point averages and ACT scores.

The deserving winner walks away with an academic future set at CMU – taking home a prize of tuition-free, full attendance to Central for four years, valued at more than $90,000.

“The Eagle Select Scholarship is our way of investing in the very best emerging talent,” said Dr. Joseph Parisi, vice president for enrollment management at CMU. “We were very impressed by the contestants and look forward to helping them apply their talents in Central’s forward-thinking, professional environment.”

Abby Littrell, a senior at Glasgow High School, won the most recent Eagle Select scholarship. The competition was held Thursday, Nov. 16, on CMU’s main campus in Fayette, where Littrell went up against 20 other students who were selected to participate.

To qualify for the competition, Littrell and her fellow competitors were required to have at least a 3.5 grade point average and a minimum ACT score of 26. Contestants then came to CMU to undergo a series of interviews and tests involving math, verbal, and written skills.

Littrell stood out to a number of CMU faculty, staff, and administrators, and was recently announced as the winner.

The daughter of Mike and Angy Littrell of Glasgow, Abby has most definitely proven her excellence as a Glasgow High School student. Not only is she the senior class president, but she also serves as the student council vice president.

She has been actively involved as National Honor Society treasurer, Future Business Leaders of America secretary, and Future Career and Community Leaders of America treasurer.

Additionally, for all four years of her high school career, she has been a leader in basketball, softball, and band.

Littrell has plans to possibly major in mathematics and/or accounting at CMU after she graduates from Glasgow on May 20, 2018.