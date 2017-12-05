Howard County Christmas Festivities

The Christmas Holiday is just around the corner and Howard County communities are getting in the spirit! Parades, Cantatas, and Santa will be part of events throughout the area.

CMU will host a Christmas event for supervised children at the Rec Center on campus Friday, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Movies will be shown, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available and there will games, prizes and treats.

New Franklin and Fayette both have their Christmas parades on Saturday, with Santa doing double time making appearances at both. (details on page 2)

The New Franklin parade is a 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Santa will be downtown to visit with children and share treat bags.

Fayette will have a Christmas Tree Decorating Contest on the courthouse square Saturday afternoon, to be judged at 4 p.m. Trees will then be donated to special families who may not have a tree. The Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m. and will lap the downtown area. Following the parade, Santa will greet children inside the courthouse with little stockings filled with goodies.

Sunday, Dec. 17 the Armstrong Community Choir will hold their annual Christmas Cantata. The always emotionally moving Cantata begins at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to join in a reception following the musical service.