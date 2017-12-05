Robert (Bob) Bryant Jackson

1927-2017

Robert “Bob” Bryant Jackson, 90, of Columbia passed away at The Bluffs on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1927, to Robert Franklin, aka Frank R., and Nancy Ann Jackson in Joplin MO.

Bob had a long career as an electrical engineer in the Bell System: Western Electric and Southwestern Bell. He was a World War II veteran, and a Mason. In Columbia MO, he was a member of Missouri United Methodist Church. Bob enjoyed volunteer work: Manchester Methodist youth group leader, Junior Achievement leader, Suicide Hotline counselor, Sierra Club projects, Oats Bus driver and much more. He loved time with his family, hiking in the Colorado mountains, fishing, swimming, horseback riding, music, theater, art, science, gardening, conservation and current events.

Bob was also a life long academic. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, Kansas, the University of Chicago, and Princeton for electrical engineering. Bob also attended The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where he earned a Masters Degree in teaching.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, a sister, and his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Sue Jackson.

He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah (Jerome “Skip”) DuCharme and Rebecca (Spencer) Galloway; six grandchildren: Kristen DuCharme, Andrew (Lindsay) DuCharme, Jon DuCharme, Bethany DuCharme, Bryant (Christal) Spurgeon, Jessica (Patrick) Stroupe; and four great-grandchildren: Lily DuCharme, Charlie DuCharme, Leland Stroupe, and Blake Risinger.

A graveside service took place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the Diamond Cemetery in Diamond, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Children and Youth Ministries at the Missouri United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com