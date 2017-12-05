Steven Tyrone Fisher

1967-2017

Steven “Tyrone” Fisher, 50, of Fayette, passed away at his home on November 29, 2017

Tyrone was born January 26, 1967 in Columbia, MO a son of William Lee Fisher and Anna Mason Fisher. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fayette.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brothers and sisters, Norman Fisher of Hollister, CA; Anthony and Rodney Gains both of Columbia; Deborah Bynum of Kansas City, MO; Pamela Eubanks of Fayette; Tina Gaines of Fayette; Mari Warren of Columbia; Valerie Gaines- Jackman of Fayette and Alfreda Riley of Lawrence, KS.

Tyrone was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Lloyd Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Gaines Car Detailing, 1401 Illinois Ave., Columbia, MO. Tyrone’s cremated remains will be inurned at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Boonville with his mother.

Memorial contributions in memory of Tyrone are suggested to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.

