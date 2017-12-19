Eric Paul Stone

1988-2017

Eric Paul Stone, age 29, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at his home in Palo Alto, California. He was the son Rev. Dale and Barbara Stone, Kirksville, Missouri.

Eric, along with his twin sister Andrea, was born Feb. 4, 1988, in LeMars, Iowa. He attended schools in Lake City, Iowa; Fayette, Mo.; and graduated from Mexico, Mo., High School in May 2006. He obtained a pilot’s license at age 16 in Fulton, Mo. Eric attended Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College, Columbia (Missouri) College, and graduated from DeVry University, Kansas City, Mo., with a B.S. in Computer Technical Management in February 2012.

Eric moved to Boston, MA in May 2012 and worked for Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS), Waltham, MA as a Software Engineer until June 2017. While at ICS Eric authored a number of technical blogs and articles.

He, with partner Maria Diaz, moved to Palo Alto, Calif. in July 2017, where he was doing contract work for Robert Bosch, LLC. Eric was a talented programmer, was respected by his colleagues, and loved finding solutions using computer technology.

Eric had a playful sense of humor and appreciated various styles of music. He often played the piano for anyone interested. His biggest love, besides music, was the ocean. He and Maria visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic where he enjoyed the ocean and beach. Eric was a competitive ping pong player. Eric’s family was important to him. He met and fell in love with his new niece, Opal just prior to his passing. He was overjoyed with pride as he spoke about how special she was.

Eric is survived by his parents, Dale and Barbara; partner, Maria Diaz; sisters Andrea Stone and husband, Brice Bertels; Audrey Zajanc and husband, David; and brother, Mark; niece Opal Rini Zajanc; and three grandmothers, Melva Stone, Jeannine Williams, and Margaret Cryer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 1:30 pm. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. High Street, Kirksville, Mo.

Memorials to honor Eric can be sent to Davis Playle Funeral Home, Kirksville or made online to honor his love of the ocean at https://www.theoceancleanup.com/fund/. At this site select the amount, frequency, and currency. You will then be taken to a page with donation details. In the field for name, enter Eric Stone, and then go forward with your payment method. Or donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to support his love of animals: https://secure.aspca.org/team/eric-s-memorial-campaign

Arrangements under the direction of the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 2100 E. Shepherd Ave, P.O. Box 307, Kirksville, MO 63501.