John Robert Head

1971-2017

John Robert Head, 46, of Higbee, died December 18, 2017 at his home.

John was born March 8, 1971 in Marshall, MO a son of Michael and Linda Asher Head. He married Ronnetta Cooper on September 3, 1993. She survives at their home

Mr. Head received degrees in accounting and nursing at Moberly Area Community College. He was employed as a spinal cord rehabilitation nurse at Rusk Rehabilitation/Health South in Columbia. John had also been employed with South Hampton in Columbia. He enjoyed helping others with his work.

John also loved life in the country caring for a variety of animals including goats, poultry, livestock and gardening. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church.

He loved and was loved by his family. Cherishing his memory are his parents, Michael and Linda Asher Head; his wife, Ronnetta Cooper Head; two sons, Skyler and Malachi Head; a daughter, Tayler Head and a sister, Laura Schnieders all of Higbee. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. Visitation will be from 12 PM to 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cancer Research Center in Columbia

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.