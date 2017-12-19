New Franklin Christmas Decorations Contest

The City of New Franklin held their annual Christmas Home Decorations Contest Sunday, Dec. 17. Driving around New Franklin there are many homes displaying the Christmas spirit. First place winners are John and Amy Chitwood at 102 Edgewood. Pictured above is the front of their home. The back is just as lovely and can be seen from the highway. Second place was the George Decker at 107 South Union, The Clay family at 112 South Howard received third place, and Michael and Nancy Bishop at 200 Chancellor received an honorable mention. More house photos will be in the Dec. 27 issue.