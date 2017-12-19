Public invited to special Christmas services

Area churches are hosting special Christmas services. All services are free and open to the public.

• Boonesboro Christian Church will have a Candlelight Service Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. There will be no morning service.

• Faith Family (710 Highway 240, one mile south of Fayette) will host a Christmas Eve service, “Wonderful Counselor.,” on Dec. 24, 10-11 a.m. Also Christmas Eve “Candles and Carols” from 7-8 p.m.

• First Baptist Church (101 W. Davis St.) will hold a Christmas Eve service at 10:45 a.m.

• First Christian Church (307 N. Church St., in Fayette) will host a Child Friendly Christmas Eve worship service at 5:30 p.m. and Christmas Eve worship traditional candlelight service at 8 p.m. A free Christmas dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. from the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall (See ad).

• Grace Fellowship (3184 Highway 240, eight miles south of Fayette) will host a Christmas Eve breakfast at 9 a.m. by the Board of Ministry. 10 a.m. Children’s program with special music, devotion and candlelight communion.

• Hillside Baptist Church (140 Highway 5 & 240) will host a Christmas Eve service from 5 to 5:30 p.m.;

• St. Joseph Catholic Church (300 S. Cleveland) will host a Christmas Eve Mass at 7:30 p.m. and a Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.

• St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (104 W. Davis) will have Christmas Eve service at 1 p.m. There will be no service on Christmas Day.

• Armstrong Baptist Church (100 W. Seminary, Armstrong) will have a Special Christmas Service on Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m.