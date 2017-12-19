Richard R. (Bunk) Harvey

1932-2017

Richard R. “Bunk” Harvey, 85, of Glasgow went to rest on Dec. 11, 2017 in Moberly, Missouri.

Richard was born to Jette and James Harvey on April 17, 1932, in Armstrong, Missouri.

He was employed at MFA in Columbia, Mo. He was also employed at Central Methodist College (University) for a number of years. After retirement he continued to do part-time work to remain occupied.

Richard leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Yvonne Harvey of Glasgow, Mo., one daughter Kayla Gibson (Tim) of Boonville, Mo., one son James Gaines of Moberly, Mo. (Aaron, Michael and Dereck), one sister Thelma Jackman of Columbia, Mo., stepdaughter Yvette Cowans of Glasgow, Mo., two sister-in-laws from Glasgow, Mo., a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, along with a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by eight brothers, Frank Miller, Rev. Ronnie Miller, Cleo Miller, Melvin Miller, Walter Miller, Lewis Miller, JC Harvey, John Robert Harvey, and one stepdaughter Tina Cowans.

Funeral services will be held at H.T. May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at 11 a.m.. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday.